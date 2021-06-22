Key West police are searching for details of fatal shooting

Key West police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early on June 22, 2021. File photo

A 19-year-old Key West man died Tuesday after being found shot in the Bahama Village neighborhood, police said.

Detectives have not determined whether it was foul play, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3 a.m. after a report that a young man was found bleeding at the intersection of Amelia and Howe streets.

He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died, Crean said.

The man’s name won’t be released until his family is notified, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 305-809-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.