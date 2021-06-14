Tourist from Massachusetts dies after snorkeling in the Florida Keys, police said

Florida Keys

A tourist from Melrose, Mass. died after she was found motionless while snorkeling in the Lower Keys on Sunday, police said.

Katherine Boukharov, 25, was with family members at Bahia Honda State Park, which is between mile markers 36 and 37, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6 p.m. witnesses said they saw her facedown in the water.

She was pulled from the water and people at the scene started CPR and called 911.

Boukharov was pronounced dead at Fishermen’s Community Hospital in Marathon.

Foul play is not suspected and autopsy reports are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

