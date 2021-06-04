Three men held a dead tarpon in Key Largo. That’s illegal. Know who they are?

Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators are trying to identify three men who were seen in a photo holding a dead Tarpon at the Calusa Campground in Key Largo March 15. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission

Three men appeared to be smiling and joking as they held a dead tarpon at a Key Largo campsite earlier this year.

The problem: It’s against Florida law to remove a tarpon over 40 inches from the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission recently shared a photo of the trio in hopes of identifying them.

The incident happened between 7 and 11 p.m. March 15 at Calusa Campground Resort & Marina, 325 Calusa St.

Investigators say the men removed the large fish and killed it. The tarpon is a saltwater fish that is for catch-and-release only— unless it is being caught for purposes of setting a record. In that case a person must purchase a state tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wildlife Alert at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or Investigator Mattson at 305-619-6578.