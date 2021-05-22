People continue to find bundles of cocaine washing up in the Florida Keys

The U.S. Border Patrol released a photo Monday, May 4, 2021, of what is says is an estimated $1.8 million worth of cocaine and marijuana found by boaters in the Florida Keys between late April and early May.

People in the Florida Keys continue to find washed up bundles of cocaine on the water and on the shore of the island chain.

On both Wednesday and Thursday, citizens reported finding a package of cocaine on the shoreline of Islamorada. Each weighed about 1.1 kilogram, said Adam Hoffner, U.S. Border Patrol spokesman.

The shipment found Thursday was near Founders Park, which is the site of the Village of Islamorada’s city hall, Hoffner said.

On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound — about 1.1 kilogram — package of cocaine near mile marker 78 on U.S. 1.

On May 1, a boater off Marathon in the Middle Keys discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.

In every instance, the people who found the drugs called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which turned the contraband over to the Border Patrol.