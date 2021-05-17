Florida Keys
A body was found in the water near marina at Garrison Bight in Key West, police say
Key West police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old local man whose body was found Saturday in the water near the City Marina at Garrison Bight.
A passerby discovered the body at about 6:30 a..m. Saturday, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
Key West fire-rescue removed the man from the water, she said.
No foul play is suspected, Crean said, and the name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.
Comments