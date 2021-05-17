A body was found in the water near marina at Garrison Bight in Key West, police say

Key West police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old man found in the water at a marina. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key West police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old local man whose body was found Saturday in the water near the City Marina at Garrison Bight.

A passerby discovered the body at about 6:30 a..m. Saturday, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Key West fire-rescue removed the man from the water, she said.

No foul play is suspected, Crean said, and the name of the man is being withheld until his family is notified.