Man might have been killed by ‘mangrove in his head’ after Keys boat crash, FWC says

After crashing his boat into mangroves, a Key Largo man was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center Saturday with a possibly fatal head injury, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers said.

FWC hasn’t given update Sunday on the condition of Joseph Guenther, 58. An email accident synopsis ended with “MCSO last transmission is advising that [Guenther] is in full code,” meaning his heart had stopped beating.

According to an FWC accident report and an emailed accident synopsis, Guenther “was traveling North in Blackwater Sound at a high rate of speed” and “driving erratically” when he made a wide left turn into Dusenbury Creek around 9:30 a.m.

Guenther hit the mangroves on the boat’s right. The 21-foot boat was thrown to the left, where it “penetrated the mangrove shoreline head on.”

Guenther “was discharged from (the) vessel. Appears [Guenther] is going to have a mangrove lodged into (his) head.”