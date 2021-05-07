Visiting the Florida Keys? You’ll pay the highest hotel rates in the nation, survey says

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kim Stamps, left, photographs Michigan newlyweds Tyler Gillet, middle, and Ashley Gillet, right, by the Southernmost Point marker Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Key West, Fla. After significant changes in the forecast track for Hurricane Dorian, that removed the Florida Keys from the forecast cone Saturday, local officials encouraged visitation to the island chain. (Carol Tedesco/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) AP

If you’re planning an overnight stay in Key West, prepare to dig deep to pay for a hotel room. In fact, it’ll cost you more than any other destination in the nation, a new survey says.

Key West leads the country when it comes to the most expensive hotel prices this spring, with an average nightly rate of $299 for the cheapest double room. That’s according to Cheaphotels.org, which released the report this week.

The highest rates don’t stop in the Southernmost City, where $299 a night is a relative bargain. Several places want more than $1,000 per night, according to booking websites.

Islamorada in the Upper Keys and the Middle Keys city of Marathon were listed right behind Key West as the second and third most pricey rooms, at $295 and $285, respectively.

“The rates shown reflect the average price for each destination’s most affordable double room available between May 1-31, 2021,” Cheaphotels.org said in a statemente.

Only hotels with three-star ratings or higher that are close to a beach or city center were included in the survey. And Cheaphotels.org said it considered all destinations in the nation that have a minimum of 20 hotels and inns.

One other Florida vacation spot made the top 10: Sanibel, which came in fifth place with an average hotel stay of $243 a night. Four locations in Hawaii ranked in the top 10: Poipu, Wailea, Lahaina and Waikoloa. Poipu came in fourth at $245 per night.

Lahaina and Waikoloa were the only destinations in the top 10 that rang in under $200, at $194 and $192, respectively.

Also making the top 10 were Sedona, Arizona, and Tybee Island, Georgia.

Beachy locales in Florida and Hawaii appear to have become more expensive than spring 2019, Cheaphotels.org reported.

“In Boston, Austin, Charleston and Nashville, all of which have been among the priciest spring destinations in previous years with rates well above $200 per night, average rates are currently down by 40-45%,” the travel website said.