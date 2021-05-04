Card Sound Road into the Florida Keys stays closed as wildfire burns through the brush

A security guard at the Cemex plant on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S.1 leading in and out of the Florida Keys watches a large brush fire burning on Card Sound Road Monday, May 3, 2021.

A large wildfire continued to burn up the brush alongside of one of the two roads leading into the Florida Keys Tuesday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning that Card Sound Road remained closed. Authorities had closed the road Monday morning.

Most people traveling to and from the Keys take the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, which leads from Florida City to Key Largo. But drivers can also take Card Sound Road from Florida City. Card Sound leads east to County Road 905, which goes to Key Largo.

Alabama Jack’s, the popular bar and restaurant, is located on Card Sound Road.

Scott Peterich, spokesman for the Florida Forest Service, said the fire is 70% contained, but it has already burned up about 11,700 acres of vegetation.

The blaze is being fought by the Forest Service and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Peterich said Tuesday morning that Forest Service members were assessing the situation. On Monday, high easterly winds made it difficult to contain the fire. Firefighters were trying hard to keep in on the east side of Card Sound Road to prevent it from making a jump to U.S. 1.

The Monroe sheriff’s office warned drivers heading in and out of the Keys Tuesday to expect heavy delays on the 18 Mile Stretch.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.