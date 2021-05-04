Monroe County will not enforce mask mandate — but businesses can have their own rules

Dons’ Place in Key West reminds customers to wear their masks when entering the bar. gfilosa@flkeysnews.com

Monroe County will no longer enforce its mask mandate following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that invalidated local COVID-19 rules.

Key West had already stopped enforcing its facial covering mandate in early March after DeSantis canceled all fines for violating COVID emergency orders.

Monroe issued a statement Monday night that the county also would no longer enforce its rule, which was put in place last summer as the pandemic heated up.

However, spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said the decision does not prevent businesses from requiring customers and workers to wear masks.

“While Monroe County Code Compliance will no longer respond to COVID-19 facial covering-related complaints, individual businesses may still have facial covering requirements in place if they choose,” Livengood said. “Nothing in the Governor’s Order prevents a restaurant or other business from requiring employees and patrons to wear masks while on the premises.”