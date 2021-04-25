Florida Keys

One person airlifted following crash involving Monroe County deputy in the Keys

Several people were transported to nearby hospitals Sunday night following a multi-vehicle crash that involved a Monroe County deputy near Mile Marker 62.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, one person was airlifted to the hospital and the deputy was not injured. At least two other vehicles were involved.

US-1 was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

No more information about the crash was immediately available Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, which did not immediately respond to the Herald’s inquiry for more information, is investigating the crash.

Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. In 2019 she was a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
