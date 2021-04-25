One person airlifted following crash involving Monroe County deputy in the Keys

De acuerdo con Adam Linhardt, portavoz de la policía del Condado Monroe, una pareja fue arrestada en el Condado Palm Beach el mes pasado acusada de haber secuestrado a un hombre. FOTO ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Several people were transported to nearby hospitals Sunday night following a multi-vehicle crash that involved a Monroe County deputy near Mile Marker 62.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, one person was airlifted to the hospital and the deputy was not injured. At least two other vehicles were involved.

US-1 was closed for about two hours but has since reopened.

No more information about the crash was immediately available Sunday night.

Florida Highway Patrol, which did not immediately respond to the Herald’s inquiry for more information, is investigating the crash.