Snorkeling trip in the Florida Keys turns deadly for an 82-year-old Broward man

A Hallandale Beach man died Thursday afternoon after losing consciousness while snorkeling off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Aleksander Toverovsky, 82, was snorkeling with a commercial dive boat charter on Molasses Reef off Key Largo around 2:30 p.m. when the mate aboard the vessel, Tropical Odyssey, saw him wave for help.

Toverovsky was about 150 feet from the boat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mate dove in and pulled Toverovsky back to the boat. Toverovsky lost consciousness, and the mate began performing CPR, the sheriff’s office said.

The Tropical Odyssey crew rushed Toverovsky to shore, where medics were waiting at the Port Largo neighborhood. The medics took him to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

No foul play is suspected, according to deputies, and the medical examiner is doing an autopsy to determine cause of death.