Stuck sailboat knocks out power from Key West to Big Pine

A sailboat became stuck in transmission lines offshore of the Florida Keys Monday morning, causing a power outage throughout the lower half of the island chain.

The vessel affected the electricity lines shortly before 9:30 a.m. about a half mile north of the Seven Mile Bridge, said Julio Torrado, spokesman for Keys Energy Services, the utility that provides electricity to residents from Big Pine Key to Key West.

Torrado said about 30,000 customers lost power. The utility said on its Facebook page that the boat would have to be removed from the transmission lines before power could be restored.

Around 10:30 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert stating the city of Marathon Fire Rescue department was in the process of removing the people from the sailboat. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Also not immediately known was the extent of the impact, if any, to homes and businesses in the Upper Keys, which is serviced by the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.

Between the rescue operation and utility workers inspecting lines that run parallel to the Seven Mile Bridge, traffic was heavily delayed near and along the iconic span.

A similar incident involving a sailboat hitting transmission lines next to the Seven Mile Bridge happened in October 2018, knocking out power to about 30,000 homes.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Video of previous incident in 2018: