Brush fire closes highway into the Keys Friday afternoon

A Florida Department of Transportation highway camera shows smoke in the distance in the southbound lanes of the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 heading into the Florida Keys Friday, April 9, 2021.

The 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1, the main route in and out of the Florida Keys from the mainland, was closed in both directions Friday afternoon because of a brush fire.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the closure around 3 p.m.

The other way into the Keys, Card Sound Road leading to County Road 905, remained open, according to the sheriff’s office.

The fire is being handled by Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue, according to Monroe’s sheriff’s office.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.