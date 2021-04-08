Illinois man burned in boat fire in the Florida Keys

A charred Boston Whaler center console boat is docked behind a residence in Key Colony Beach, a small, incorporated community in the Middle Florida Keys. The vessel caught fire Thursday morning, April, 8, 2021.

An Illinois man was airlifted to a Miami-Dade County hospital Thursday morning after being burned in a boat fire in the Florida Keys.

David Grigsby, 29, was standing inside a 24-foot Boston Whaler center console that was docked behind a residence in Key Colony Beach — a small incorporated town in the Middle Keys — when the vessel caught fire around 8:30 a.m., according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fire started while another man on the boat, Brian Bales, was trying to start the vessel’s engines, according to an FWC report.

Grigsby sustained burns to his torso. His condition was not immediately known. The FWC did not say to which hospital medics took him.

The FWC is investigating the cause of the fire.