Coast Guard stops 11 Cuban migrants off Key Largo

Coast Guard crews check out a small, makeshift boat found off Key Largo Thursday, April 1, 2021, on which were 11 people from Cuba.

Fifteen Cuban migrants were stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard late last week.

On Thursday, a Coast Guard crew stopped 11 people aboard a small makeshift vessel about 20 miles southeast of Key Largo.

The day before, the Coast Guard stopped four people off Aventura, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

The migrants were taken aboard a Coast Guard cutter, which took them back to Cuba on Monday, according to the statement.