Florida Keys
Coast Guard stops 11 Cuban migrants off Key Largo
Fifteen Cuban migrants were stopped at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard late last week.
On Thursday, a Coast Guard crew stopped 11 people aboard a small makeshift vessel about 20 miles southeast of Key Largo.
The day before, the Coast Guard stopped four people off Aventura, the agency said in a statement on Monday.
The migrants were taken aboard a Coast Guard cutter, which took them back to Cuba on Monday, according to the statement.
