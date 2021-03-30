Former sheriff’s employee arrested over ‘road rage’ incident in the Keys, police say

A former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested March 30, 2021, on charges related to a “road rage” incident on U.S. 1 in the Keys, police said. Archive photo

A former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in what police are calling a “road rage” incident last month on U.S. 1 in the Upper Keys.

Sever Hustad, 50, of Homestead was driving north in a county-owned Ford Crown Victoria at mile marker 75 on U.S. 1 in Islamorada at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 22 when he cut in front of a car trying to pass him, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The car that was trying to pass, a red Hyundai Elantra driven by Benazir Olga Martin, 25, of Clearwater, was forced off the road onto the shoulder, overturned and landed on its roof, the FHP crash report states. A passenger, Peter Francis Rowe, 26, of Palm Harbor, was also in the Hyundai.

The two were wearing seat belts and their airbags deployed, according to the crash report. Both told police that the driver of the Crown Victoria was trying to kill them and that he hit his brakes once he cut in front of the Hyundai, FHP reported.

When the Hyundai drove onto the shoulder of the road, it hit a ditch and briefly went airborne before it landed in the southbound lane of U.S. 1 and continued moving, overturning and striking a mailbox and some trees before stopping, FHP said.

A witness said the Crown Victoria swerved into the Hyundai’s path and that he thought the Crown Victoria had struck the Hyundai because of the movement of the cars, FHP reported.

At the time of the incident, Hustad was a Middle Keys victim’s advocate for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He had worked for the sheriff’s office since 1999 and was a former road patrol deputy.

Hustad told FHP that he and the red Hyundai driver had been involved in “road rage” back in the Middle Keys city of Marathon and that he had to “brake check” the Hyundai several times because it was very close to the rear end of his vehicle, police said.

“He cut in front of” the Hyundai, FHP reported.

Hustad said he saw the Hyundai lose control and crash, police said.

“I cannot believe anyone would attempt to pass my vehicle seeing it has a yellow county tag on it,” Hustad told an FHP trooper, according to the crash report. “This is a county vehicle.”

Hustad was arrested in Homestead at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday without incident and then taken to a Miami-Dade jail, FHP said. MCSO said Hustad was arrested at his home. Bond was set at $110,000.

MCSO said Hustad was fired “immediately” after his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and four counts of reckless driving with Injury to person or property. He had been suspended without pay from MCSO since the Feb. 22 incident.

“This was a serious case that fortunately didn’t end with the loss of life,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. “My policy is to be transparent about positive incidents as well as negative incidents involving the sheriff’s office.”