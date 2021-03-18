Cruise ship limits in Key West fall under home rule, county leaders say

The Empress of the Seas, right, docks at Pier B Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Key West, Fla. The ship’s port call marked the first time a cruise ship has docked in Key West since prior to Hurricane Irma’s passage through the Florida Keys. At left is the Empire State, a ship used to house recovery workers. Florida Keys News Bureau

In the Florida Keys, elected leaders continue to speak out against two bills that would cancel out a decision by Key West voters to restrict cruise ship traffic to the island.

It’s a matter of protecting “home rule,” they said.

The Monroe County Commission on Wednesday, unanimously and without comment, approved a resolution urging state lawmakers to support home rule for counties and cities and also oppose two bills that commissioners say preempt local government’s authority.

“We are always very protective of home rule,” said County Mayor Michelle Coldiron in a text Thursday. “The municipalities and county support each other defending home rule.”

Key West voters in November capped the number of passengers who can disembark daily to 1,500 and limited mooring to ships with a capacity of 1,300.

They also decided to give docking priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records.

The referendums came from a group of locals who formed the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ships.

But a bill filed by state Sen. Jim Boyd, R-Bradenton, would retroactively bar some local governments from regulating seaport business, including restricting a vessel’s type or size.

A companion bill was filed in the House by Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, and Rep. Tyler I. Sirois, R-Merritt Island.

“The Monroe County Commissioners routinely express support for home rule and oppose state legislative efforts that preempt local authority,” the county said in a statement. “In recent years, the legislature has acted to preempt the home rule authority of local governments from legislating on policy areas like vacation rentals, use of single-use plastic bags and tree trimming.”

The resolution states that “preemption by the state legislature weakens the home rule authority of local government and its ability to respond to local challenges and protect local interests.”

The Key West City Commission in February passed a similar resolution against the seaport-related bills, saying it would “deny the will of local voters at the expense of the environment.”

“The Florida legislature’s efforts to limit home rule conflicts with the rights and ability of local government and local voters to protect and improve their own community and the environment,” the city commission’s resolution states.

Commissioner David Rice, of Marathon, said he has no strong feelings on either side of the Key West cruise ship debate, stating he lives an hour away.

“I support the democratic process,” Rice said. “They had an election and I am somewhat appalled that people sitting 600 miles away would override home rule to that extent.”