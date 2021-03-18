A yacht caught fire near the Marquesas, and it has spilled fuel, the Coast Guard says

The 100-foot yacht, La Dolce Vita, burns near the Marquesas on Mar. 16, 2021. The Coast Guard is overseeing diesel spill clean up operations. U.S. Coast Guard

A 100-foot yacht caught fire near the Marquesas, leaving a diesel fuel spill to clean up, the Coast Guard said.

The yacht was carrying nearly 4,500 gallons of diesel, but it wasn’t clear Thursday how much of it had spilled into the waters, the Coast Guard reported.

Six people aboard La Dolce Vita were safely evacuated on the yacht’s small boat and were escorted to shore by a Station Key West rescue crew. Tuesday’s fire reportedly started on the starboard generator, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The yacht’s captain radioed Coast Guard Sector Key West to report the fire.

#HappeningNow @USCG is overseeing diesel spill clean-up operations after the La Dolce Vita caught fire near Marquesas Keys. There were 6 people aboard all reported safe and in good health. Get more details: https://t.co/o9Pen6a32z#BoatSafely #DieselSpill #CleanUpOps pic.twitter.com/CZKs3OB0XK — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 18, 2021

The Marquesas, a group of six islands about 17 miles west of Key West, lie within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex.

A boom surrounds the wreckage of the 100-foot yacht, La Dolce Vita, near the Marquesas on March 16, 2021. The Coast Guard is overseeing diesel spill clean up operations. U.S. Coast Guard

“The owner of the vessel is taking responsibility to contain and remove the resulting diesel spill,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on Thursday. “A commercial salvage crew deployed boom Wednesday to contain a visible light sheen.”

The Coast Guard is overseeing the cleanup.

“Right now, the Coast Guard’s main concern is the environmental threat,” said Chief Petty Officer Thomas Goggans, Coast Guard Sector Key West’s incident management supervisor.

The wreckage of the 100-foot yacht, La Dolce Vita, sinks near the Marquesas on March 16, 2021. The Coast Guard is overseeing diesel spill clean up operations. U.S. Coast Guard