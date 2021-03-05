Key West’s city manager is leaving City Hall for a new job — but he’s staying in town

Greg Veliz City of Key West

Key West City Manager Greg Veliz on Friday accepted a job offer to become the deputy executive director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. He cited a pay raise and the strains of steering a city during a pandemic as factors for the switch.

“I do not have a signed contract but yes, we’ve tentatively come to an agreement,” said Veliz, who has been city manager for under two years.

“It seems like an eternity,” said Veliz, 59, who was born in Key West. “It’s been a tough two years, for obvious reasons.”

Veliz steered the city through pandemic restrictions, including a strict mask ordinance and a New Year’s holiday curfew. During his tenure, voters also approved referendums to limit cruise ship traffic.

“Every one of them took its toll,” said Veliz, who was an assistant city manager before he took the top executive job.

Still, Veliz said leaving City Hall was the hardest decision of his life.

“It wasn’t without a lot of soul searching,” Veliz said, of the decision. “I’ve been up since three or four this morning.”

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority provides water service for the island chain. In addition to drinking water, the agency provides wastewater services in select areas through six plants.

“We need him and we’re thrilled to have him,” said FKAA board member Cara Higgins, who was part of the unanimous board decision on Friday to pick Veliz from a field of 49 applicants. “I couldn’t be happier.”

The board set his starting salary at $195,000, said FKAA Executive Director Kerry Shelby. Veliz currently makes $180,000 as city manager.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said the city is fortunate to have Assistant City Manager Patti McLauchlin, who Johnston said could easily step into the role as interim city manager.

McLauchlin said Friday she would step into the interim job if the City Commission asks her.

Veliz said the increase in pay was a factor in his decision to take the FKAA job.

“There are a lot of factors,” Veliz said. “It’s a strain on my family. It’s been a tough year.”

Johnston said competitive pay is a problem at City Hall.

“Our salaries are non-competitive,” Johnston said. “It’s just something we’ve got to stop. We’ve got to analyze and we’ve got to correct it.”

City Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover said she is sorry to see Veliz go, but understands his decision is being made with his family in mind.

“Let’s face it,” Hoover said, “COVID has taken its toll on everyone.”