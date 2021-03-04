A snorkeler in the Keys spotted a bundle in the water. Inside: 68 pounds of cocaine

A citizen found 68 pounds of cocaine floating off the Florida Keys Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

A bail containing almost 70 pounds of cocaine was found floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys this week, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The drugs were found Wednesday by a person near the small Upper Keys city of Layton, said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Adam Hoffner of the Border Patrol’s Miami Sector.

The person noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape and called the authorities. The bundle contained 25 individually wrapped packages of cocaine.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the man spotted the drugs after coming out of the water while snorkeling off Craig Key.

The Border Patrol said in a statement on Twitter that the estimated street value of the haul is $1.5 million.