A woman is missing at the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, police said

This photo from October 2009 shows algae growing on the USS Vandenberg, which was sunk as an artificial reef in May 2009. Miami Herald file

A woman went missing Tuesday morning while diving the Vandenberg wreck off Key West, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Navy and FWC were searching all day, said FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube.

A Navy helicopter crew and special forces divers joined in the search and the dive team from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also helped.

Dube on Tuesday evening didn’t have the woman’s name, age or hometown.

He said FWC received the call at 9:57 a.m.

“I don’t know if she was diving alone,” Dube said. “She was on a commercial dive boat. Whether she was with a buddy or got separated, I don’t know.”

The woman was diving off a 40-foot charter boat run by Dive Key West, Dube said. An employee who answered the phone at the business said he couldn’t comment.

A message left for the owner wasn’t immediately returned.

The 523-foot Vandenberg, a decommissioned military missile-tracking ship named after Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg, was intentionally sunk in May 2009 about seven miles off Key West and acts as an artificial reef.

It rests in nearly 150 feet of water in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, according to the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

