Coast Guard hauls in nearly 80 pounds of marijuana in the Keys — a big ‘square grouper ’

Coast Guard Sector Key West reported that on Feb. 23, 2021, 77 pounds of marijuana were found floating off the water in the Lower Keys. Coast Guard

In the Keys and elsewhere, a marijuana bale found floating in the water is called a “square grouper.”

This catch weighed in at 77 pounds, according to the Coast Guard.

On Tuesday afternoon, a boater spotted something floating in the water about six miles south of Boca Chica Key in the Lower Keys and called the Coast Guard, which sent out a crew.

The Florida Keys are famously known around the world as one of the best fishing locations. Even our law enforcement crew... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West on Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The Coast Guard crew fished it out and tested it, determining it was a haul of marijuana, said Lt. Kat Brodie of Coast Guard Sector Key West.

A “good Samaritan” called the Coast Guard Sector Key West after spotting these bales off the Lower Keys. Coast Guard

Brodie said these finds are turned over to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“It’s basically evidence for an investigation,” Brodie said.

The Coast Guard posted photos of about a dozen individually wrapped packages of marijuana.

“The Florida Keys are famously known around the world as one of the best fishing locations,” Coast Guard Sector Key West posted. “Even our law enforcement crew got to partake today, hauling in some elusive ‘Square Grouper.’”