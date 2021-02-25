A woman walked into a store, complained — then stole a $15,000 ring, Key West police say

Key West police are looking for a woman they said swiped a $15,000 diamond ring from a Duval Street jewelry store on Feb. 10.

The ring was described by police as a size 7 white gold ring with three diamonds that weigh 2.3 carats.

The store manager at Gold Silver Creations, 128 Duval St., told police the woman came into the shop to complain about a previous purchase.

“She was complaining a lot,” said Bigya Niroula, the store manager at the business she runs with her husband and mother. “She said, ‘Can I try the ring, please?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ ”

While Niroula was helping another customer, she said the woman switched out one of her rings with the pricey diamond and left the store.

Niroula said she was alone in the store that day and decided not to run after her.

Instead, she took photos of the woman and posted them on social media.

Niroula said the incident took her by surprise.

“Key West is so safe, police are everywhere,” Niroula said. “It’s so small. We all know each other. I didn’t run after her because it’s so small, where can she run?”

Key West police say this woman stole a $15,000 diamond ring in Key West. Provided by the Key West Police Department

Police don’t have a name to go with the photos but said she has a Lower Keys connection.

“The suspect is believed to be from Homestead, but may be residing with her boyfriend in Stock Island Key, near Key West,” Key West police said in a statement released Thursday.

Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Key West police say a woman stole this $15,000 diamond ring. Provided by the Key West Police Department

On Wednesday, the agency posted a flier on Twitter with a photo of both the woman and the ring in question.

“She may be from Homestead but could be residing in the Lower Keys,” the flier reads.

Let's make sure everyone in South Florida meets this lady! pic.twitter.com/MlhHHfMEHB — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) February 24, 2021

Niroula said the woman obviously had a plan to make off with the ring.

“Later, I figured out it was all planned,” Niroula said. “She didn’t have to steal. She needs to be caught.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Key West Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 305-809-1000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS) or on the Crime Stoppers website.