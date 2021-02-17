Two men from Cuba set off in a boat without a motor. The U.S. Coast Guard intervened

Two men from Cuba were found in the pictured vessel on Feb. 13, 2021, off Key West. U.S. Coast Guard

Two men left Cuba in a four-foot boat that didn’t have a motor.

At about 8 a.m. Saturday — five days after they left — the men were spotted in the waters off Key West when they frantically waved their arms for help.

A Good Samaritan alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. Crew members from the Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton found the men, who were in good health.

On Wednesday, the two men were repatriated to Cuba.

“We discourage anyone from taking to the sea in these ill-equipped and unseaworthy vessels,” said Lt. Cmdr. Mario Gil, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Havana, in a news release. ”These trips are dangerous and people aboard these vessels are putting their lives at risk. Our goals are safety of life at sea and to support national policy of orderly, safe and legal migration.”

According to the Coast Guard, more than 90 Cuban migrants have been repatriated after illegally trying to cross into the U.S. through the Florida straits this fiscal year.

#EarlierToday @USCG Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 2 Cubans to Cuba after stopping their sea voyage due to safety of life at sea concerns. A good Sam reported 2 men waving their arms in a 4-foot vessel without a motor, Sat, off Key West.

More https://t.co/93Q60PdpU5 pic.twitter.com/DvYFERh2Ce — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) February 18, 2021