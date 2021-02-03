A crash on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys kills a Miami-Dade truck driver, police say

A 65-year-old Homestead resident driving a box truck on U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys on Tuesday night was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer, police said.

At about 8:20 pm. on Summerland Key, the tractor trailer’s driver, a 42-year-old from Madison, Alabama, was trying to deliver concrete blocks to a home on Henry Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s report.

The 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer started backing up, putting the trailer in the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 as the 2012 GMC box truck was headed north and approaching Henry Street.

Police said the trailer’s rear side collided with the box truck after the tractor trailer driver had “violated” the box truck’s right-of-way.

A 64-year-old passenger from Miami was in the box truck and suffered critical injuries, but was in stable condition when airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall, police said.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured, the FHP report said.

The Florida Highway Patrol refused to identify any of the people involved in the crash.

The highway was closed until 10:30 p.m.., when the southbound lane was open. All lanes were opened by 2 a.m. Wednesday.