Two charged with trafficking heroin in the Keys, another accused of possession, cops say

Two Florida Keys residents and a Naples man were arrested Sunday evening after police said they found more than an ounce of heroin along with other drugs during a traffic stop.

Cory Arthur, 43, of Big Pine Key, and James Barrs, 57, of Naples, were arrested on charges of trafficking in heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

Nicole Webb, 33, of Big Pine Key, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped the vehicle they were in near mile marker 31 on U.S. 1 on Big Pine Key at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday because they were speeding, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The police dog Coral alerted police that drugs were in the vehicle, Linhardt said.

Thirty-six grams of heroin, four grams of methamphetamine, 14 pills of the anticonvulsant and nerve pain medication Gabapentin and a small amount of marijuana were found in the vehicle, Linhardt said. The three were taken to jail.