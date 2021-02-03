If you’re heading to the Florida Keys, you’ll need to know COVID rules at attractions

The Florida Keys continue to draw travelers during the pandemic. Tripadvisor just named Key West among the most popular destinations in the United States in its 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Destinations.

But visitors need to know there are rules in this time of COVID-19.

You’ll need to pack your face mask, and use it, says the Tourist Development Council.

Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19-related rules at some of the most popular attractions in the Keys:

Duval Street

In the Florida Keys, you must wear a mask when inside a business and also when you are outside and cannot socially distance. You must also carry a facial covering with you when outside of your home or hotel.

But Key West has a mask ordinance that goes further than the county’s.

In Key West, the local law requires everyone over age 6 to wear a mask in businesses — but also outdoors whether or not social distancing is possible. There are several exceptions, such as when seated at a restaurant and bar or working out at a gym.

In Key West, police and code compliance officers will give you a chance to put on your mask. But those who flat-out refuse to wear one on Duval Street could be cited by police or code officers. The local law has penalties that include a civil citation or an arrest, with fines of up to $500 and a jail term of up to 60 days.

Arrests are a last resort, city officials said.

“That’s not something we want to be doing,” said City Manager Greg Veliz. “We’re asking people to comply. We’re being as persuasive as we possibly can. If someone completely refuses, we’ll cite them.”

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said, “The only time we’re making arrests in those situations are when people are adamant that they’re not wearing one and then they do something like hit a police officer or do something silly like that. Most people are being very compliant.”

Mallory Square

The same Key West outdoor mask rules apply here, too. Mallory Square is the quintessential place for visitors to catch the sunset at Sunset Celebration while surrounded by local artists, food carts and street performers.

The nightly festival begins about two hours before sunset and wraps up soon after the sun goes down.

Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square begins about two hours before sunset daily. Tourist Development Council

Conch Tour Train

The popular sightseeing tour, the Conch Tour Train by Historic Tours of America, focuses on Old Town and Key West history.

People must wear masks under Key West’s mask law. Hand sanitizer is available at key boarding sites and the “trains” are cleaned between tours, the company says on its website.

“All of our vehicles undergo a deep cleaning procedure on a nightly basis,” the website says. “Our cleaning practices meet or exceed all CDC guidelines.”

The popular sightseeing tour, the Conch Tour Train by Historic Tours of America, focuses on Old Town and Key West history. Miami Herald / FLKeysNews File

The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum

The Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum, 907 Whitehead St. in Key West, follows the city ordinance requiring masks even outdoors, said General Manager Jacque Sands.

Masks are required when on the property, she said. Sanitizer stations are set up “everywhere,” she said, and the tour groups are kept smaller these days at between 12 and 15 people. In the past, as many as 30 people could be grouped for each tour.

The Hemingway Home and Museum in Key West is limiting tour groups to about 12 to 15 people per tour due to COVID-19. Tourist Development Council

“We’re keeping them small so people can be distanced in our house,” Sands said. “Part of the tour is inside and part is outside.”

The Hemingway home can be booked online. Sands said the home is not giving out current visitor numbers but said before the pandemic, the home averaged 600 to 800 visitors per day.

The Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory

Butterflies thrive here at the Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, 1316 Duval St., along with two pink flamingos, Rhett and Scarlett.

In business for 18 years, the conservatory has 50 to 60 butterfly species from around the world and about 20 exotic bird species. The attraction is under a glass-enclosed habitat.

That means masks are required from when you enter the conservatory until you exit.

“It’s our job, it’s our responsibility,” said George Fernandez, who owns the attraction with Sam Trophia. “People are following the guidelines.”

Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park

This historic state park is known for having the best beach in Key West and is a prime spot for sunset views.

Due to Key West rules, masks are required at all times except when seated while eating or drinking, and while swimming, according to floridastateparks.org.

“Visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart,” the website says.

Dry Tortugas National Park

This spectacular national park, accessible only by boat or seaplane, is located about 70 miles west of Key West.

As for COVID rules, the National Parks Service recommends that people “recreate responsibly,” and follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Masks are now required in all NPS buildings and on NPS-managed lands when social distancing isn’t possible, including narrow or busy trails, the service said in a Feb. 2 release in response to President Joe Biden’s latest executive order.

Masks are also required for the trip over to the park on the Yankee Freedom III ferry because the ferry terminal is in the city of Key West.

Dolphin Research Center

At the Dolphin Research Center on Grassy Key in the Middle Keys, where you can play and swim with the dolphins, you need to wear a mask when you go into the welcome center building or the restrooms.

Inside the welcome center, workers selling tickets are behind plexiglass and a supply of pens is available so you don’t have to use the one that the person before you used.

Once you’re on the grounds, if you can maintain social distancing guidelines, you may remove your mask.

“We’re an all-outdoor facility,” said Mary Stella, the Dolphins Research Center’s director of media and marketing. “We’re not doing things in our theater right now.”

Groups are kept separated on the docks. “Groups are not mingled,” Stella said.

Theater of the Sea

Located in Islamorada at mile marker 84.5, the Theater of the Sea has dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, fish, sharks, stingrays, alligators and birds. The shows are open and so are the exhibits. For a price, you can get up close to a sea lion, sea turtle, dolphin, nurse shark and parrots.

Visitors must wear masks if social distancing is not possible and while inside the building where tickets, gifts and photos are located, according to the attraction’s website. The attraction is open 365 days a year and you can buy tickets and make reservations online.

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park

Located at mile marker 102.5 in Key Largo, John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park is open daily from 8 a.m. until sunset.

You can take a scuba diving or snorkel tour, rent a kayak, paddleboard or canoe or check out the reef on a glass-bottom boat. Fishing is allowed in designated spots.

Masks are required while inside buildings and visitors are expected to maintain distances of at least six feet apart, according to the Florida State Parks website. People outside need to socially distance.

Masks are required when people cannot social distance, the park said in a statement.

“Florida State Parks will follow local orders requiring facial coverings or masks to provide for staff and visitor safety,” the state parks’ website says. “These requirements vary from area to area.”

Also, if you’re paying cash at the entrances to state parks, you need to have exact change “to reduce risk,” the website says.

Boat tours are open with limited capacity on tours. The visitor center is closed.