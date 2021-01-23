Florida Keys

Four people walk away from a small plane crash in Florida Keys, Coast Guard says

Four people were rescued from a plane crash near Marathon in the Florida Keys by the U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Four people walked away from a plane crash near Marathon Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard was told a Piper Saratoga airplane with four people aboard crashed in the water off the Florida Keys, the Coast Guard said. Flamingo State Park rangers, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Coast Guard deputies responded to the scene.

The four were rescued from the water and were not injured, authorities said.

“Thank you to our local partner agencies for quickly arriving on scene and recovering the four people in the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Watson, coxswain at Coast Guard Station Marathon. “Not only did the quick response help rescue the survivors, but the four people wore their life jackets, which helped save their lives as well.”

A commercial salvage company has been contracted to salvage the partially submerged aircraft.

