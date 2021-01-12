Who spray-painted swastikas around the Keys? Police are asking for help to find vandal

Someone spray-painted swastikas on public roads and private property this month in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding the vandal. On Tuesday, they released photos and a video of a man they say is the vandal.

“I will not tolerate this symbol of hate and intolerance to be perpetuated by vandals in this community,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said.

Three of the cases happened on Stock Island between Jan. 6 and 7, when swastikas were painted on a street, a front door and a President Donald Trump campaign sign in three separate locations.

Two more cases of vandalism happened on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10 on Little Torch Key and Ramrod Key. Two swastikas were spray-painted on roads, a Trump sign and a vehicle’s hood.

Keys police are looking for this man, who they said spray-painted swastikas on public roads and private property. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A swastika was found spray-painted on the road and a gate on Long Key sometime Jan 9. Into Jan. 10. The homeowner nearby had a Trump sign on their property, police said.

A swastika was spray-painted on a boat in Key Largo on Jan. 1. The boat had a Trump sign on it.

Police described the vandal as a white male in his mid-to-late 20s who appears to have short brown hair with a receding hairline.

“He has a slightly heavier build, with a somewhat protruding stomach,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

The man was also wearing Under Armour brand shoes.

Said Ramsay: “I am on the record with residents who know how I feel about graffiti in general, but to use such a symbol of malevolence makes these cases even more troubling.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the incidents to call Lower Keys Detectives Boyd Williams or John Gabay at 305-292-7060 or email them at bwililiams@keysso.net or jgabay@keysso.net. People can also call Middle Keys Detective Matthew O’Neill at 305-289-2430 or email him at moneill@keysso.net or call Upper Keys detectives at 305-853-3211.

Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 866-471-8477. If a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.