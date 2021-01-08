A couple went out for a day on the water off the Keys. Then, their yacht caught fire

A Canadian couple managed to escape with their lives and no injuries after their yacht suddenly burst into flames in the waters off the Florida Keys.

The 56-foot Prestige cabin vessel on Thursday was making its way about a half mile offshore of the ocean side of Snake Creek near Islamorada in the Upper Keys when it began having mechanical issues, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision.

Smoke and fire moved through the boat, which was quickly consumed by flames, the agency said. The couple, who the Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Coast Guard have not named, escaped by jumping onto the yacht’s inflatable dinghy, said FWC spokesman Officer Bobby Dube.

FWC and U.S. Coast Guard boats reached the burning boat around 1:15 p.m.

A towboat also arrived and was able to secure a line to the boat and pull it to a shallow water flat to keep it from drifting out to sea, Dube said.

The fire continued to burn itself out through Thursday afternoon. A commercial salvage vessel was expected to remove the remains of the vessel Friday.

According to the FWC, the boat, named N Our Way, is registered in Aventura, Florida.