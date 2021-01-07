Standoff in the Florida Keys as suspect fires at deputies from inside a trailer home

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies following up on a burglary investigation Thursday morning were shot at from a home in Key Largo, police said.

At 11 a.m., hostage negotiators were trying to make contact with the man at mile marker 102 of U.S. 1.

Dozens of sheriff’s office cars, as well as ones from the U.S. Border Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, lined U.S.1 as heavily armed members of the sheriff’s office tactical team arrived around noon in the parking lot of Coral Financial Jewelry and Pawn.

Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office tactical team arrive outside a pawn shop on U.S. 1 on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. An armed man was barricaded in a trailer behind the shop. David Goodhue FLKeysNews.com

Deputies blocked access to Mahogany Drive and Lime Drive and evacuated the immediate area after a single gunshot was fired at detectives at about 10:15 a.m., said Adam Linhardt, the spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

One shot was fired from inside the trailer, through a window, to where detectives were located, Linhardt said.

Detectives were at the trailer — located behind a pawn shop — as part of a burglary investigation.

No injuries have been reported, Linhardt said, and the man remained barricaded inside the trailer.

“The sheriff’s office is responding with the appropriate resources to resolve the situation,” Linhardt said.

This breaking story will be updated as more information becomes available.