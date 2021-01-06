Need a COVID vaccine in the Keys? You’ll need patience with limited supplies, leaders say

By next week, people in the Florida Keys who are 65 and older will be able to register online or by phone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Florida Health Department in Monroe County said Wednesday.

But the department couldn’t say when the vaccines will arrive.

So far, Monroe has received 1,300 doses, and they are reserved by appointment for healthcare professionals and people with special needs who are 65 over. The website and phone number are on hold for now, the department said.

“We’re trying to make sure we have enough vaccines before we open the website,” said health department spokeswoman Alison Kerr.

As of Tuesday, 484 people in the Florida Keys have received the first of two shots, according to the state. Two people have completed the series of shots.

General population seniors want a shot, too.

On Wednesday morning at 8., at least 50 people stood in line outside the health department at the Gato Building on Simonton Street in Key West. Several said they heard through word of mouth they could sign up for the vaccine.

A crowd lined up in Key West on Jan. 6, 2021, outside the offices of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County after hearing through word of mouth they could sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. They were told a registration website will become available next week. Gwen Filosa FLKeysNews.com

First, a health department worker, who would not give her name, came out to tell the crowd that those 65 and older could sign up by leaving their name and contact information and that they would be called to make an appointment.

Soon after, the department sent the crowd away, saying walk-ins are not allowed for services, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine will not be provided to anyone without an appointment,” the department said in a press release sent out Wednesday morning. “As expected, congregating, including outside of these health department facilities, increases the opportunity for person-to-person transmission of the virus.”

On Tuesday, the health department provided a small number of vaccines in the Keys to high risk people who are 65 years and older. Those who have been vaccinated include healthcare workers, firefighters, long-term facility residents and staff and people with special needs who are 65 and over.

“With time, there will be enough vaccines to inoculate everyone,” said Monroe Health Department Administrator Bob Eadie. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we face this unprecedented health crisis at hand.”

Eadie, who has received the shot, added Wednesday: “We don’t have vaccines for anybody right now. All we have are accounted for.”

Eadie told the Key West City Commission on Tuesday that the second doses have already been allocated. “The second dose is not an issue,” he said.

Vaccines are distributed by the federal government to Florida, which determines the number sent to counties, Kerr said. Counties cannot control the number of vaccines they receive. Monroe received 800 doses last week and 500 arrived this week.

“We’re not able to request more,” Eadie told the commission.

“I didn’t know any of the doses were coming, they just sort of showed up,” Eadie told the commission. “I don’t know when our next allotment will be. I do know that by the time we finish with our clinics Saturday we will have no more COVID vaccine doses.”

Eadie said the vaccine efforts will “stop and start.”

“We’re playing the hand we’re dealt,” Eadie said.

Lower Keys Medical Center has received 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine, said chief of staff Dr. John Norris.

“There was no advance notice,” Norris said.

The Keys have a total of 4,412 known cases of COVID-19, including 2,292 in Key West, and 35 confirmed deaths. Monroe County’s population is about 74,000.