The Coast Guard is asking for help to find a missing kayaker

The U.S. Coast Guard and police are searching for a 39-year-old man who went missing on a kayak near Stock Island on Thursday night.

Licheng Fang was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday, the Coast Guard said.

He was dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts and was on a light blue kayak near the Stock Island Yacht Club and Marina.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.

Key West police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were also searching for the man.

This is a developing story.