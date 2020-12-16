Three Key West schools were put on lockdown as police searched for a student

Three Key West schools were put on temporary lockdown Wednesday while police searched for a high school student as part of a criminal investigation, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

“The issue has been resolved safely,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean at about 1:40 p.m.. “There was an issue with a student. That’s all I know. It’s just unfolding.”

The student was not found on school property, said Becky Herrin, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District.

Key West High School, Sigsbee Charter and Horace O’Bryant Schools were put on lockdown until authorities found the student and nothing happened on school grounds, Herrin said.

“The fact schools were involved was only in an abundance of caution to make sure he wasn’t there,” Herrin said.

This is a developing story.