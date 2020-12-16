Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Florida Keys

Three Key West schools were put on lockdown as police searched for a student

Three Key West schools were put on temporary lockdown Wednesday while police searched for a high school student as part of a criminal investigation, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

“The issue has been resolved safely,” said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean at about 1:40 p.m.. “There was an issue with a student. That’s all I know. It’s just unfolding.”

The student was not found on school property, said Becky Herrin, a spokeswoman for the Monroe County School District.

Key West High School, Sigsbee Charter and Horace O’Bryant Schools were put on lockdown until authorities found the student and nothing happened on school grounds, Herrin said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The fact schools were involved was only in an abundance of caution to make sure he wasn’t there,” Herrin said.

This is a developing story.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service