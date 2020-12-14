Miami Herald Logo
State investigating death of Florida Keys inmate in an apparent suicide, police say

State law enforcement officials are investigating an inmate’s death by apparent suicide at the Monroe County jail on Stock Island.

“There was an apparent suicide at the Key West jail Sunday night,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt in an email Monday morning. “Per policy, the sheriff asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate.”

Linhardt said he couldn’t comment further and referred all questions to FDLE.

“At the request of MCSO, FDLE is investigating a death,” said FDLE spokeswoman Jessica Cary. “Our investigation is active and I cannot provide any other information at this time.”

The jail on Stock Island has about 430 inmates.

If you need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 800-273-8255.

Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald
