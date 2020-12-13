Miami Herald Logo
Second suspect in Keys murder caught, arrested in Mexico six months later, police say

A second suspect in a Florida Keys murder was arrested in northern Mexico on Friday, six months after a man was fatally shot, police said.

Mayque Marin Gomez, 31, was arrested at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday.

His brother, Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez, 35, was also arrested in northern Mexico in July.

Bond was set at $1.6 million for each brother.

arrest_fitted.jpeg
Mayque Marin Gomez Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Police say the two killed Jose Manuel Clemente, 45, of Stock Island, and left another man, Iliecer Noa, 43, wounded. All four men lived on Stock Island.

Police have offered no specific motive for the shooting, but they said the killing was a “targeted hit,” and not a random crime, and that it involved a Mercedes-Benz.

Clemente was pronounced dead at the commercial fishing trap yard on the 5000 block of Fifth Avenue locally known as “La Curva.”

jose.jpg
Jose Luis Espinosa Gomez Monroe County Sheriff's Office

“Both men were arrested following a joint manhunt between the U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agents,” said Adam Linhardt, the sheriff’s office spokesman. “Efforts to extradite Marin Gomez are underway.”

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
