He was being pushed out to sea in a kayak off Key West. The Coast Guard then stepped in

Coast Guard cutters are shown moored to the pier at Coast Guard Sector Key West. U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday helped a man who was being pushed out to sea in his kayak off Key West.

At about 6 p.m., a Key West police officer alerted the Coast Guard that a kayaker was in distress near Mallory Square.

A Coast Guard crew on a 33-foot special purpose craft found the man in good health but struggling to paddle his kayak while towing a second one.

The kayak he was towing was filled with food.

No injuries were reported and the man didn’t go into the water.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The kayaker asked to be brought closer to his destination: Wisteria Island, an undeveloped island off Key West.

The crew put him and his kayaks back into the water so he could finish his trip in safer waters.

“We remind mariners to check the weather before going out on the water,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Harlan Kendrick. “And make sure they have the proper safety equipment.”