A 12-year-old Florida Keys girl has been missing for more than two weeks

State and local police are searching for a Florida Keys girl who has not been seen by her family in more than two weeks.

Jaselle Diaz, 12, was last seen near her home in the 2900 block of Seidenberg Avenue in Key West on Nov. 16, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Missing girl poste_fitted.jpeg
State and local police are searching for Jaselle Diaz, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 16, 2020. FDLE

Jaselle is five-foot-five and 130 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes, according to an FDLE poster the agency released Wednesday.

Alyson Crean, spokeswoman for the Key West Police Department, said Jaselle has a history of running away. She has a 16-year-old boyfriend who lives in Homestead, whom police have questioned, Crean said.

Anyone who may have information on the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call Key West police at 305-809-1000 or 911.

David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald.
