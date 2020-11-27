They were in the Keys on their honeymoon when tragedy struck

The couple killed in a head-on crash in the Florida Keys Wednesday were visiting the island chain from North Carolina for their honeymoon.

They had got married Nov. 21, according to a statement from Hendrick Motorsports, a NASCAR team from Concord, North Carolina.

The driver of the car, William “Rowdy” Harrell, 30, was a pit crew member for Hendrick for the past eight seasons. He previously worked two seasons for JR Motorsports, according to the Hendrick statement.

His wife, Blakley Harrell, 23, was also killed in the crash that happened on U.S. 1 on Lower Matecumbe Key around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our entire team is absolutely devastated at the loss of Rowdy and Blakley,” Greg Ives, Harrell’s crew chief for the past six seasons, said in a statement posted on Hendrick Motorsport’s website. “They were such positive, giving and passionate people who could not have been a more perfect match. Rowdy had an energetic and infectious personality. He was the heart and soul of our team and always kept us motivated, no matter the circumstance. Rowdy shared his love with the people around him and was loved in return. Although he will be greatly missed, his memory will continue to inspire us always. Our prayers are with Rowdy, Blakley and their wonderful family.”

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, Harrell was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla north on U.S. 1 at mile marker 76 when the car passed over the center lane into southbound traffic.

The 62-year-old driver of a 2013 Ford F-250 pickup truck drove into the shoulder of the road to try avoiding hitting the Toyota, but it was too late. Both vehicles hit each other head-on, according to the FHP.

The Harrells died at the scene. The pickup driver, a Tennessee man who the FHP did not name, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. His two passengers — a 58-year-old woman from Tennessee and a 62-year-old Florida woman — were critically injured and flown to mainland hospitals.

Their conditions were not immediately available.

All involved were wearing seatbelts. The FHP is investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the report.

The Hendrick Motorsports statement said Harrell most recently worked as a “stand-out tire carrier” for team driver Alex Bowman.

Before his NASCAR career, Harrell played on three championship seasons as a middle linebacker for the University of Alabama football team.