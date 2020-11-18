A Keys man was jailed after barricading himself in a trailer, police said

A Florida Keys man was jailed Wednesday morning after he refused to come out of a trailer on Stock Island when police arrived to investigate a report.

Dontrell Adrian Holloway, 31, of Key West, was involved in an apparent domestic dispute early Wednesday, said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.

Holloway was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

Three young children, ages 3, 4 and 6, were in the trailer and were not harmed, Linhardt said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was called.

The incident happened near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street at about 1:53 a.m. after a taxi driver dropped off a 27-year-old woman.

The driver said he was waiting for the women to return to pay him when he heard a loud commotion inside the trailer.

“The taxi driver also reported hearing possible gunfire,” Linhardt said.

No firearms were found inside the trailer.

Deputies responded to the trailer, where Holloway had barricaded himself, police said.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiators, Key West Police, Florida Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol responded to the scene.

Holloway finally exited the trailer at 6:18 a.m. without incident, Linhardt said.

He had two Oxycodone pills, police said.

The woman who had taken a taxi there was not found and apparently had left before police arrived.

On Wednesday afternoon, Holloway remained in the county jail without bond. Online jail records didn’t indicate which jail.