Boating off Key West? Here are a few places you can’t go this weekend

The federal government has closed several islands off Key West for the weekend, saying it will help protect wildlife.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed Boca Grande Key, Woman Key and the Marquesas Keys at sunrise Friday. The closures will last through sunset Monday.

“All beach access will be closed to the public to protect wildlife and critical habitat from disturbance,” the Service announced Thursday.

The islands are part of the Federal Wilderness System.

Historically, there “has been extreme disturbance from boaters at this time of the year in these areas,” the Service said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Service will have an increased police presence at the locations to enforce the temporary closures.

Anyone caught violating the closures could face federal charges punishable by up to six months in prison or fines of up to $5,000.