Internet and cable TV go dark in the Florida Keys after vehicle hits utility pole

Internet and cable TV service went down for much of the Florida Keys Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole in Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The outage affected Islamorada south to Key West. Communications went down at 8 a.m.. Service gradually blipped back on just before noon. The crash happened at mile marker 86.

Service for Verizon, AT&T and other providers went offline. Some businesses, without wireless capability to accept credit and debit cards, went cash-only.

Phones and internet service also went down at Key West City Hall. The sheriff’s office kept phone service but its website went down.

