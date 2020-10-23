Keep your clothes on because Fantasy Fest is off. But will Key West still get crowds?

Fantasy Fest, the Florida Keys’ largest annual tourist draw, was canceled for 2020 for the first time in its 41-year history because of the pandemic.

But the city of Key West, which hosts the celebration of the costumed, the bodypainted and the nearly naked, is still preparing for a big crowd — just in case.

“We’ve brought in additional law enforcement personnel,” City Manager Greg Veliz said at a City Commission meeting on Tuesday. “They’ll be on the streets this weekend.”

Veliz said he’s hearing occupancy rates of about 80 percent that aren’t much higher than what Key West has been hitting on recent weekends.

“We’re monitoring it,” Veliz said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Instead of putting out its annual reminder that public nudity is prohibited — but that in the “Fantasy Zone,” women may wear body paint as tops — the city put out a gentle reminder that Fantasy Fest was canceled altogether.

No Fantasy Zone exists in 2020.

On Thursday afternoon, tourists were on Duval Street grabbing drinks, riding the Conch Train and checking out T-shirt shops. But they were fully dressed and not in costume. Many weren’t wearing masks.

Mayor Teri Johnston posted on Facebook Thursday that the majority of COVID-19 infections are community-acquired.

“It is critical to wear a mask, avoid crowds, social distance and wash your hands frequently,” Johnston wrote.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

On Thursday, the Florida Keys reported 30 new cases of COVID-19. Monroe County’s total since the pandemic started: 2,131 cases and 25 deaths. Percent positivity for new cases increased Thuraday from 6.18% to 8.12%.

Key West, of course, can’t stop people from visiting. But crowds didn’t seem to be even close to Fantasy Fest levels, say some business leaders. They understand the city wanting to be prepared.

“It’s the smart thing to do, but everything I’ve seen data-wise does not indicate we’ll be overrun this weekend,” said Scott Atwell, CEO of the Greater Key West Chamber of Commerce.

Room rates are down but the occupancy rate has been better than expected, Atwell said.

“I don’t think it will look anything different than the weekend,” Atwell said.

“My numbers don’t see it,” said Mark Rossi, the former city commissioner who owns several bars on Duval Street. “I don’t see it.”

The rainy weather isn’t helping business, Rossi said.

“The weather’s really put a damper on us,” he Rossi. “If there ever was a year not to have Fantasy Fest, I’d say this is it.”

Set for Oct. 16-24, Fantasy Fest 2020’s theme was supposed to be, “Roaring 2020s and Future Fictions!”

Instead of the annual big Saturday night parade down Duval Street, organizers came up with a virtual parade of small-scale floats and a replica of Duval.

“The Smallest Parade in the Universe,” will be livestreamed on Fantasy Fest’s Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for MARC House, which serves the developmentally disabled, and the nonprofit will auction off the floats.

Fantasy Fest organizers will announce the 2021 theme after the parade.

Still want to get into the zone while wearing nothing but body paint?

Fantasy Fest 2021 is scheduled for Oct. 22-31