Something fell off the boat? More drugs found washed up in the Florida Keys

More than 30 pounds of marijuana washed up in the Florida Keys late last week, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

On Friday, authorities found 8 pounds of marijuana that came ashore in Key Largo. The day before, 23 pounds washed up near Big Pine Key, said Adam Hoffner, assistant chief Border Patrol agent in the Keys.

In both instances, the drugs were spotted by people who called the police.

The lost shipments appear to be a trend in South Florida and the Keys. Between August and September, nearly 150 pounds of marijuana was found either washed up somewhere on the island chain or floating offshore.

In July, more than 50 pounds of cocaine washed up near Grassy Key. Earlier that month, 29 bricks of cocaine came ashore in the Middle Keys city of Marathon, according to federal agents.

