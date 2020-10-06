Key West’s police chief had ‘a lapse in judgment’ on moving day, the city manager says

Key West’s police chief has been disciplined for having on-duty officers help him move into a new home in July 2019, the city manager said Tuesday night.

Several officers have also come under “disciplinary action,” said City Manager Greg Veliz, while announcing the matter to the City Commission at City Hall.

Police Chief Sean Brandenburg’s house-moving day was July 15 2019.

“There were many people that wanted to help,” Veliz said.

But “many officers” were logged in and on duty, Veliz said, and that’s a direct violation of the city code of conduct.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Veliz said the officers involved included two captains and one lieutenant. Many of the officers were not only on duty that day but were also in uniform and driving city-owned vehicles.

Veliz on Tuesday didn’t say what the disciplinary actions were but said the matter has been resolved. He said more information would be released.

“I continue to have confidence in our chief of police and dedicated officers,” said Veliz, who called the incident a “lapse in judgment.”

“I won’t get into the specifics of the action,” Veliz told the commission, as Brandenburg sat in the back of the meeting room. “We take these infractions very seriously.”

Brandenburg, in a text message, said he wanted to meet with Veliz before deciding whether to comment..

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER