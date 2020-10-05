These three Keys bridges are in immediate need of repair

State transportation officials placed weight limits on three bridges in the Florida Keys this week because engineers determined they were deteriorating faster than they had anticipated.

The small spans are located within the Middle Keys island of Duck Key, and are not on U.S. 1, the only main highway running through the 120-mile long island chain.

The Florida Department of Transportation set a 3-ton weight limit on Bimini Bridge and a 10-ton limit each on both Harbor Drive and Seaview bridges, according to a news release issued by Monroe County Monday.

County staff has accelerated the bidding and contracting for replacing Bimini Bridge. The project is in the final stages of the design process, and county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said Monday that the estimated price tag is $2.5 million.

Livengood said the other two bridges are in the design phase “with no estimates yet.”

Meanwhile, the county is “looking at ways to provide alternative and interim solutions regarding services, repairs and replacements,” according to the county statement.

“More details will be made available as they become available,” according to the announcement.