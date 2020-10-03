Keys police land two heroin-dealing cases in two days

Florida Keys police landed two separate heroin cases within two days.

Two Keys men were jailed, each accused of dealing the drug.

A 49-year-old Marathon man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police said he had 80 individual plastic bags filled with heroin.

James John Donnelly was arrested on a charge of trafficking in heroin.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy at about 3:50 p.m. stopped a Ford pickup on 107th Street in Marathon after spotting the truck’s obscured license plate, according to reports.

Donnelly was alone in the truck, which police said was registered to someone else.

The K-9 Coral was called and the dog alerted deputies that narcotics were in the truck.

A search turned up 80 separate bags holding a total of 10.8 grams of a brown powdery substance that tested positive for heroin.

Donnelly was taken to the jail on Stock Island. He was released Friday after posting a $50,000 bond.

In a second case, an assortment of drugs plus a loaded gun were found at the home of a convicted felon.

Steven Wayne McClelland, 40, had more than heroin on him, police said.

McClelland was arrested on weapons and drug charges early Friday at his home on Magnolia Drive on Big Pine Key.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division detectives, the sheriff’s office SWAT Team and federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Custom and Border Protection brought a search warrant to the home at 5:38 a.m.

Police said they found the following inside:

• a loaded .40-caliber Springfield handgun

• 56 assorted pills and tablets without a prescription

• 11.7 grams of amphetamines

• 5.8 grams of heroin

• 5.2 grams of marijuana

• a glass vial that tested positive for cocaine

McClelland on Saturday was locked up at the county jail on Stock Island without bond.