A woman was shot in Key West, police said. She’s been airlifted

A woman was shot and wounded Thursday morning at a Key West home, police said.

She was airlifted to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Police responded to a report of gunshots after 3 a.m. Thursday and found a woman wounded by a gunshot at a home on Seidenberg Avenue.

A suspect took off in a vehicle and headed through Key Plaza shopping center and into the Overseas Market shopping center parking lot, police said.

In the parking lot, he jumped out of the car and tried to run away, but was apprehended, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

Keys West PD did not immediately release details of the injury, information on the suspect, the victim’s identity or the motive for the shooting.

“Further details will be made available as the investigation proceeds,” Crean said.

Detectives on Thursday morning were still at the home at 2807 Seidenberg Ave. investigating. Children’s toys were in the yard of the New Town home.

A neighbor, who declined to give his name, said two sisters live at the address and one has several children.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.