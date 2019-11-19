A vehicle goes up in flames in Key West. The owner also got a traffic ticket

What’s worse than your car catching on fire?

Getting a traffic ticket on top of it.

At 9:46 Monday night, Key West firefighters responded to a car fire.

A video of the incident shows a light-colored sedan’s front end and hood going up in flames. The car is parked on Jose Marti Drive in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and right off busy Truman Avenue.

“It started really slow,” an unidentified man says off screen. “I had time to park it and call everybody.”

No one was injured, police said.

The car’s owner, Stephen Schroeder, was cited for operating an unregistered vehicle.