Florida Keys

A vehicle goes up in flames in Key West. The owner also got a traffic ticket

What’s worse than your car catching on fire?

Getting a traffic ticket on top of it.

At 9:46 Monday night, Key West firefighters responded to a car fire.

A video of the incident shows a light-colored sedan’s front end and hood going up in flames. The car is parked on Jose Marti Drive in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and right off busy Truman Avenue.

“It started really slow,” an unidentified man says off screen. “I had time to park it and call everybody.”

No one was injured, police said.

The car’s owner, Stephen Schroeder, was cited for operating an unregistered vehicle.

Profile Image of Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa
Gwen Filosa covers Key West and the Lower Florida Keys for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald and lives in Key West. She was part of the staff at the New Orleans Times-Picayune that in 2005 won two Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of Hurricane Katrina. She graduated from Indiana University.
