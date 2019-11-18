One killed in early morning crash on Overseas Highway in Islamorada

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning fatal car crash on U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

The crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Monday at mile marker 77 on Lower Matecumbe Key in the Village of Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police completely blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway while they investigated the crash, the sheriff’s office stated in an alert.

That agency and the FHP did not have any other immediate details about the incident.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.